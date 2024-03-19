Hamden

Investigation underway into report of person with weapon at Sleeping Giant State Park Monday

Sleeping Giant state park
An investigation is underway into a report that someone had a weapon at Sleeping Giant State Park in Hamden on Monday, according to the state Department of Environmental Protection and Environmental Protection.

They said there was a report that someone had a weapon in the park around 1 p.m. Monday.

Environmental Conservation police officers are investigating.

DEEP said they checked the area where the armed person was reported to be and believe the person left the park.

They don’t believe there is a threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Jacquo at 860-424-3333.

