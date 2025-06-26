Weather whiplash in Connecticut as temps dip after extreme heat

After several days of extreme heat, temperatures in the state went down to around 70 degrees in most places on Thursday.

At the beach at Silver Sands State Park, the cooler temperatures didn’t deter beach-goers.

“We enjoy all the seasons,” Antoinette Allocca, of Stratford, said. “We don’t complain about the winter or the summer, we love the snow, but no, it was that hot yesterday, and we’re happy now!”

Allocca and Brian Kelly were on walk Thursday afternoon around the beach.

“We were saying, can you believe this? Yesterday it was so hot, and today it’s cold,” Allocca added.

“I was melting yesterday, you know, this is much better. I’ll take any weather but that 105-degree weather,” Brian Kelly continued. “[I’m] ecstatic. Opened all the windows, turned the A/C off, that was it.”

Dan Hott, of North Haven, despite his last name, was happy conditions were easier for him to metal detect on the beach.

“Temperature change for me is beautiful because I’m here at the beach being cool, and I’m hoping that the people that have been here the last few days have left some stuff behind for me to find,” he said. “I’m not a fan of that hot.”

A group of friends were also out enjoying the beach on their day off, not letting the clouds rain on their parade.

“We made plans like a week ago, thinking that it was gonna be super hot. Then we come and it’s breezy, cold, cloudy,” Daniel Phoenix, of Wallingford, said. “I was like, 'wow, where’d the nice weather go?'”

Debbie Green, of Milford, said she’s just going with the flow of whatever Mother Nature has in store.

“I love both. Because I’m an avid gardener, so I love the rain, I love the sun, I love all my seasons,” Green said. “You gotta roll with whatever comes your way. Don’t complain. Be happy. I welcome it all.”