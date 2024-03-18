New Hartford

Weatogue man killed in New Hartford motorcycle crash

By Cailyn Blonstein

A man from Weatogue has died after a motorcycle crash in New Hartford on Sunday afternoon.

State police said 19-year-old Ausencio Vidriesca, of Weatogue, was driving a motorcycle on Route 202 around 4:25 p.m.

As he came to the intersection of Route 219, there was a vehicle making a left turn onto the road from Route 202.

According to investigators, Vidriesca rear-ended the car that was turning. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and passenger of the other vehicle involved in the collision were not injured, but the driver was taken to the hospital for an evaluation.

The crash remains under investigation.

A portion of Route 202 was closed on Sunday afternoon. The area has since reopened.

