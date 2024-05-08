Weaver High School teacher selected for White House History Teacher Institute

A Weaver High School teacher has been selected to take part in the White House History Teacher Institute this summer.

Hartford Public Schools said Tony Cane, a Weather High School social studies teacher, is one of 30 teachers who have been selected from across the country for the week-long program run by the White House Historical Association in Washington, D.C.

The institute is open to educators who teach students from kindergarten through 12th grade to learn about the history of the White House and how to use the stories to enhance learning.

“It's an honor to be chosen to represent Hartford at the White House, and even more of an honor to be one of 30 teachers from across the country to be chosen,” Cane said in a statement.

“The White House is our nation's home, and it is where many of the key events in our history have taken place. I'll be learning about the men and women who have lived there and will be sharing what I learned with my fellow educators once I return. I will do my best to make Weaver and Hartford proud,” Cane added.

Learn more about the program here.