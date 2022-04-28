Connecticut real estate

Website Ranks Top 25 Places to Live in CT in 2022

Blue Back Square

The website AreaVibes.com has ranked the best places to live in Connecticut, based on the “livability” score.

“There’s a reason why 3.6 million people love calling Connecticut home. For some, it may be the lure of living close to nature or relaxing by the shore. For others, Connecticut may mean big opportunities with some of the state’s leading financial firms,” the website says.

The listing puts a spotlight on Connecticut’s culture, landscape and opportunities.

This is a look at the top 25, cities, towns or sections of municipalities based on that ranking.

Top 25 Places to Live in Connecticut

These are the top 25 cities and towns on the AreaVibes.com Best Places To Live In Connecticut 2022 list:

1: Old Greenwich, Greenwich

2: Cos Cob, Greenwich

3: Cheshire Village, Cheshire

4: Simsbury Center, Simsbury

5: Middletown

6: Newington

7: West Hartford

8: Riverside, Greenwich

9: Greenwich

10: Kensington, Berlin

11: Glastonbury Center, Glastonbury

12: Westport

13: Southwood Acres, Enfield

14: Portland

15: Windsor Locks

16: Branford Center, Branford

17: North Haven

18: Sherwood Manor, Enfield

19: Milford

20: Wallingford Center, Wallingford

21: Ridgefield

  • Livability Score: 78
  • Crime: 77% lower than the state average
  • Cost of living: 41% higher than the state average

22: Naugatuck

23: Torrington

24: Wethersfield

25: Orange

