The website AreaVibes.com has ranked the best places to live in Connecticut, based on the “livability” score.
“There’s a reason why 3.6 million people love calling Connecticut home. For some, it may be the lure of living close to nature or relaxing by the shore. For others, Connecticut may mean big opportunities with some of the state’s leading financial firms,” the website says.
The listing puts a spotlight on Connecticut’s culture, landscape and opportunities.
This is a look at the top 25, cities, towns or sections of municipalities based on that ranking.
Top 25 Places to Live in Connecticut
These are the top 25 cities and towns on the AreaVibes.com Best Places To Live In Connecticut 2022 list:
1: Old Greenwich, Greenwich
- Livability Score: 85
- Crime: 67% lower than the state average
- Cost of living: 119% higher than the state average
- This town, established in 1640, was named from Greenwich near London.
- This is the largest town on the state's "Gold Coast." There are four beaches on Long Island Sound.
- Greenwich is also home to the Bruce Museum of Arts and Science.
2: Cos Cob, Greenwich
- Livability Score: 85
- Crime: 67% lower than the state average
- Cost of living: 74% higher than the state average
- This town, established in 1640, was named from Greenwich near London.
- This is the largest town on the state's "Gold Coast." There are four beaches on Long Island Sound.
- Greenwich is also home to the Bruce Museum of Arts and Science.
3: Cheshire Village, Cheshire
- Livability Score: 84
- Crime: 29% lower than the state average
- Cost of living: 2% higher than the state average
- Cheshire, known as the bedding plant capital of Connecticut, has many open spaces with trails to enjoy.
4: Simsbury Center, Simsbury
- Livability Score: 84
- Crime: 34% lower than the state average
- Cost of living: 4% higher than the state average
- Simsbury, settled in 1670, is named from Sim (on) Wolcott, leading settler or from Simondsbury in Dorset, England.
- Attractions include the Old Drake Hill Flower Bridge, the Pinchot Sycamore, the Performing Arts Center, Talcott Mountain State Park and the Heublein Tower.
5: Middletown
- Livability Score: 83
- Crime: 21% lower than the state average
- Cost of living: 5% lower than the state average
- Middletown was incorporated in 1650 as a town under its original Native American name, "Mattabeseck."
- Middletown is home to Wesleyan University, Wadsworth Mansion, Kidcity Children's Museum and several parks.
6: Newington
- Livability Score: 83
- Crime: 67% higher than the state average
- Cost of living: 5% lower than the state average
- Newington was incorporated in 1871 and the name comes from the General Assembly of the Colony of Connecticut and it means "new town in the meadow."
- It is home to the Kellogg-Eddy House, Enoch Kelsey House, Newington Arena, Mill Pond Park and American Radio Relay League.
7: West Hartford
- Livability Score: 82
- Crime: 59% higher than the state average
- Cost of living: 4% higher than the state average
- The town was known as the West Division of Hartford before its incorporation in 1854.
- Attractions include the Elizabeth Park Rose Garden, West Hartford Center & Blue Back Square, Noah Webster House & West Harford Historical Society, The Children's Museum of Connecticut and Playhouse on Park.
8: Riverside, Greenwich
- Livability Score: 82
- Crime: 65% lower than the state average
- Cost of living: 98% higher than the state average
- This town, established in 1640, was named from Greenwich near London.
- This is the largest town on the state's "Gold Coast." There are four beaches on Long Island Sound.
- Greenwich is also home to the Bruce Museum of Arts and Science.
9: Greenwich
- Livability Score: 82
- Crime: 50% lower than the state average
- Cost of living: 71% higher than the state average
- This town, established in 1640, was named from Greenwich near London.
- This is the largest town on the state's "Gold Coast." There are four beaches on Long Island Sound.
- Greenwich is also home to the Bruce Museum of Arts and Science.
10: Kensington, Berlin
- Livability Score: 81
- Crime: 13% lower than the state average
- Cost of living: 3% lower than the state average
- Berlin was incorporated in 1785 and the town’s name comes from Berlin, Prussia. Also, formerly known as Kensington.
- Attractions include Lamentation Mountain State Park, Ragged Mountain Memorial Preserve, CT Ballooning, Hot Air Balloon Rides, Checkered Flag Raceway and Timberlin Golf Course.
11: Glastonbury Center, Glastonbury
- Livability Score: 81
- Crime: 28% lower than the state average
- Cost of living: 1% higher than the state average
- The town, incorporated in 1693, was named after Glastonbury in Somerset England.
- Attractions include the Riverfront Park and Boathouse, Glastonbury-Rocky Hill Ferry and hiking and walking trails.
12: Westport
- Livability Score: 81
- Crime: 49% lower than the state average
- Cost of living: 82% higher than the state average
- Westport was incorporated from Fairfield, Norwalk, and Weston in May 1835.
- Attractions include Compo Beach, Sherwood Island State Park, Westport Country Playhouse, Levitt Pavilion for the Performing Arts and Westport Arts Center.
13: Southwood Acres, Enfield
- Livability Score: 81
- Crime: 7% higher than the state average
- Cost of living: 7% lower than the state average
- Enfield was settled in 1683, incorporated from Massachusetts and annexed to Connecticut in May 1749.
- Attractions include Opera House Players, Scantic River Trail, Kings Island Boat Launch, Enfield Historical Society Museums and Freshwater Pond Park.
14: Portland
- Livability Score: 80
- Crime: 56% lower than the state average
- Cost of living: 7% lower than the state average
- Incorporated in 1841, the town is named from Portland, Dorsetshire, famed from quarries. It was originally named Chatham.
- Attractions include the Portland Brownstone Quarries National Historic Landmark, Brownstone Exploration & Discovery Park, Arrigoni Winery, Ruth Callander Museum of Portland History and Portland Golf Course.
15: Windsor Locks
- Livability Score: 80
- Crime: 28% lower than the state average
- Cost of living: 8% lower than the state average
- Established in 1854, it was named in 1833 from canal locks and incorporated from Windsor in May 1854. It was formerly Enfield Falls.
- Windsor Locks is home to Bradley International Airport and the New England Air Museum.
16: Branford Center, Branford
- Livability Score: 79
- Crime: 20% lower than the state average
- Cost of living: 2% higher than the state average
- Incorporated in 1685, Branford's name comes from Brentford, England. The area was also called “Totoket” from the Mattabesech tribe.
- Attractions include the Stony Creek Museum, the Thimble Islands and Branford Point Beach.
17: North Haven
- Livability Score: 79
- Crime: 18% higher than the state average
- Cost of living: 4% higher than the state average
- Incorporated in 1786, North Haven was named for being the northern parish of New Haven.
- It's home to Peter's Rock, Todd's Pond, the North Haven Fair and more.
18: Sherwood Manor, Enfield
- Livability Score: 79
- Crime: 2% lower than the state average
- Cost of living: 7% lower than the state average
19: Milford
- Livability Score: 78
- Crime: 19% higher than the state average
- Cost of living: 6% higher than the state average
- Ansantawae, chief of the local Paugussetts, sold the land to the first settlers. Milford was incorporated in 1639.
- Milford is home to Silver Sands State Park, the Connecticut Audubon Coastal Center, the Milford Fine Arts Center for the Arts and Milford Landing at the Head of the Harbor.
20: Wallingford Center, Wallingford
- Livability Score: 78
- Crime: 15% higher than the state average
- Cost of living: 3% lower than the state average
- Incorporated in 1670, Wallingford was set off from New Haven and named in May 1670 from Wallingford in Berkshire. Old names were East River or New Haven Village.
- Wallingford is home to Choate Rosemary Hall and the Toyota Oakdale Theater.
21: Ridgefield
- Livability Score: 78
- Crime: 77% lower than the state average
- Cost of living: 41% higher than the state average
- Incorporated in 1709, Ridgefield is home to Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum, the Weir Farm National Historic Site and Ridgefield Playhouse.
22: Naugatuck
- Livability Score: 77
- Crime: 11% lower than the state average
- Cost of living: 9% lower than the state average
- Originally South Farms of Waterbury, Naugatuck was incorporated in 1844 from Bethany, Oxford and Waterbury. The Algonkin name means one tree. Formerly Salem parish or Salem Bridge. Originally South Farms of Waterbury.
- Naugatuck is home to the Hop Brook Golf Course, Whittemore Glen State Park and Naugatuck State Forest.
23: Torrington
- Livability Score: 77
- Crime: 29% lower than the state average
- Cost of living: 13% lower than the state average
- Incorporated in 1740, Torrington was named from Torrington in Devonshire, England.
- It is home to the Warner Theatre, Burr Pond State Park, Paugnut State Forest and more.
24: Wethersfield
- Livability Score: 77
- Crime: 24% higher than the state average
- Cost of living: 4% lower than the state average
- Incorporated in 1634, the town is named from Wethersfield in Essex, England. The Native American name "Pyquag."
- Wethersfield is home to the Buttolph-Williams House, Heritage Walk and Webb-Deane-Stevens Museum.
25: Orange
- Livability Score: 76
- Crime: 72% higher than the state average
- Cost of living: 15% higher than the state average
- Incorporated in 1822, the town was named from William III of England, prince of Orange.
- Orange is home to PEZ Candy, Grassy Hill Country Club and Field View Farm.
