The website AreaVibes.com has ranked the best places to live in Connecticut, based on the “livability” score.

“There’s a reason why 3.6 million people love calling Connecticut home. For some, it may be the lure of living close to nature or relaxing by the shore. For others, Connecticut may mean big opportunities with some of the state’s leading financial firms,” the website says.

The listing puts a spotlight on Connecticut’s culture, landscape and opportunities.

This is a look at the top 25, cities, towns or sections of municipalities based on that ranking.

Top 25 Places to Live in Connecticut

These are the top 25 cities and towns on the AreaVibes.com Best Places To Live In Connecticut 2022 list:

2: Cos Cob, Greenwich

3: Cheshire Village, Cheshire

Livability Score: 84

Crime: 29% lower than the state average

Cost of living: 2% higher than the state average Cheshire, known as the bedding plant capital of Connecticut, has many open spaces with trails to enjoy. Get more coverage of Cheshire here.



4: Simsbury Center, Simsbury

Livability Score: 83

Crime: 21% lower than the state average

Cost of living: 5% lower than the state average Middletown was incorporated in 1650 as a town under its original Native American name, "Mattabeseck." Middletown is home to Wesleyan University, Wadsworth Mansion, Kidcity Children's Museum and several parks. Get more coverage of Middletown here.



Livability Score: 83

Crime: 67% higher than the state average

Cost of living: 5% lower than the state average Newington was incorporated in 1871 and the name comes from the General Assembly of the Colony of Connecticut and it means "new town in the meadow." It is home to the Kellogg-Eddy House, Enoch Kelsey House, Newington Arena, Mill Pond Park and American Radio Relay League. Get more coverage of Newington here.



Livability Score: 82

Crime: 59% higher than the state average

Cost of living: 4% higher than the state average The town was known as the West Division of Hartford before its incorporation in 1854. Attractions include the Elizabeth Park Rose Garden, West Hartford Center & Blue Back Square, Noah Webster House & West Harford Historical Society, The Children's Museum of Connecticut and Playhouse on Park. Get more coverage of West Hartford here.



8: Riverside, Greenwich

10: Kensington, Berlin

Livability Score: 81

Crime: 13% lower than the state average

Cost of living: 3% lower than the state average Berlin was incorporated in 1785 and the town’s name comes from Berlin, Prussia. Also, formerly known as Kensington. Attractions include Lamentation Mountain State Park, Ragged Mountain Memorial Preserve, CT Ballooning, Hot Air Balloon Rides, Checkered Flag Raceway and Timberlin Golf Course. Get more coverage of Berlin here.



11: Glastonbury Center, Glastonbury

Livability Score: 81

Crime: 28% lower than the state average

Cost of living: 1% higher than the state average The town, incorporated in 1693, was named after Glastonbury in Somerset England. Attractions include the Riverfront Park and Boathouse, Glastonbury-Rocky Hill Ferry and hiking and walking trails. Get more coverage of Glastonbury here.



Livability Score: 81

Crime: 49% lower than the state average

Cost of living: 82% higher than the state average Westport was incorporated from Fairfield, Norwalk, and Weston in May 1835. Attractions include Compo Beach, Sherwood Island State Park, Westport Country Playhouse, Levitt Pavilion for the Performing Arts and Westport Arts Center. Get more coverage of Westport here.



Livability Score: 81

Crime: 7% higher than the state average

Cost of living: 7% lower than the state average Enfield was settled in 1683, incorporated from Massachusetts and annexed to Connecticut in May 1749. Attractions include Opera House Players, Scantic River Trail, Kings Island Boat Launch, Enfield Historical Society Museums and Freshwater Pond Park. Get more coverage of Enfield here.



Livability Score: 80

Crime: 56% lower than the state average

Cost of living: 7% lower than the state average Incorporated in 1841, the town is named from Portland, Dorsetshire, famed from quarries. It was originally named Chatham. Attractions include the Portland Brownstone Quarries National Historic Landmark, Brownstone Exploration & Discovery Park, Arrigoni Winery, Ruth Callander Museum of Portland History and Portland Golf Course. Get more coverage of Portland here.



Livability Score: 78

Crime: 19% higher than the state average

Cost of living: 6% higher than the state average Ansantawae, chief of the local Paugussetts, sold the land to the first settlers. Milford was incorporated in 1639. Milford is home to Silver Sands State Park, the Connecticut Audubon Coastal Center, the Milford Fine Arts Center for the Arts and Milford Landing at the Head of the Harbor. Get more coverage of Milford here.



Livability Score: 78

Crime: 77% lower than the state average

Cost of living: 41% higher than the state average Incorporated in 1709, Ridgefield is home to Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum, the Weir Farm National Historic Site and Ridgefield Playhouse. Get more coverage of Ridgefield here.



Livability Score: 77

Crime: 29% lower than the state average

Cost of living: 13% lower than the state average Incorporated in 1740, Torrington was named from Torrington in Devonshire, England. It is home to the Warner Theatre, Burr Pond State Park, Paugnut State Forest and more. Get more coverage of Torrington here.



Livability Score: 76

Crime: 72% higher than the state average

Cost of living: 15% higher than the state average Incorporated in 1822, the town was named from William III of England, prince of Orange. Orange is home to PEZ Candy, Grassy Hill Country Club and Field View Farm. Get more coverage of Orange here.

