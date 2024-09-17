Wednesday is Connecticut Day at the Big E and there will be an all-day celebration of the state.

There will be a parade and more than 10 hours of live entertainment, including performances by several bands and musicians on Connecticut’s front lawn stage.

Photo courtesy of the Connecticut Office of Statewide Marketing & Tourism

Nashville recording artist Nick Bosse, the School of Rock New Canaan House Band and the Connecticut rock band RED LIGHT will perform, according to theConnecticut Office of Statewide Marketing & Tourism.

The Connecticut building has been updated and now includes a brand-new interactive area, the first-ever “Shop CT,” Instagram-worthy backdrops and lots more, according to the Office of Statewide Marketing & Tourism.

Photo courtesy of the Connecticut Office of Statewide Marketing & Tourism

There is a nearly 10-foot-tall digital monument at the entrance of the building and the “CT Zone” is an interactive area that highlights Connecticut innovation.

Photo courtesy of the Connecticut Office of Statewide Marketing & Tourism

More than 50 vendors will be featured in the Connecticut building as well. You can enjoy beloved Connecticut offerings such as lobster rolls from Lenny & Joe’s and New Haven-style slices from Randy’s Wooster St. Pizza.

Dine on Mediterranean cuisine from Noujaim’s Bistro, treat yourself to Sweet Madeline’s cider doughnuts, artisan ice cream from J. Foster, and super-sized loaded baked potatoes from Danny’s Smokehouse.

Photo courtesy of the Connecticut Office of Statewide Marketing & Tourism

The Connecticut Craft Beer Garden has been expanded to include a wide selection of craft breweries from around the state.

Five new additions include Owl’s Brew from Stamford, Yankee Cider Company in East Haddam, Little House Brewing Company in Chester, Timber Ales Brewing in North Haven, and Great Falls Brewing Company in North Canaan.

Photo courtesy of the Connecticut Office of Statewide Marketing & Tourism

More than 15 wine varieties will be available from wineries and vineyards across the state at the Connecticut Farm Wineries booth, including the “Frosé” wine slushie and Blueberry Bliss from Jones Winery.

You can pick up Connecticut-made products as well, such as goat milk soap from Juniper Loft Soap, soy candles and skincare products from Cottage Wicks, all-natural dog and cat treats from Oma’s Pride, wooden signs and coasters from VinylDelities, and much more.

Photo courtesy of the Connecticut Office of Statewide Marketing & Tourism

The Department of Agriculture booth will showcase a variety of Connecticut-grown products, with 20 different vendors.

The Connecticut Building will be open daily during The Big E from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Learn more about the exhibitors in the Connecticut building here.