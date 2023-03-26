Weekend Fire Forces New Haven Restaurant to Temporarily Close

A popular food destination in the Elm City will be closed for a short period of time after a fire broke out Saturday.

New Haven Fire officials said they had responded to Delaney's Restaurant and Tap Room, located on Whaley Avenue, around 6:15 in the evening after receiving a call that smoke was emitting from the side of the building.

Crews worked quickly to extinguish the flames and thankfully the restaurant says the building suffered minimal damage.

"We thank everyone for their concern and can’t wait to see everyone when we reopen in a few days," the restaurant said in a statement.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

At this time, it is unclear what sparked the fire.