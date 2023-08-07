Weekend killings draw anger of Hartford's mayor and residents

Dozens of candles sit outside a Wethersfield Avenue convenience store, memorializing 24-year-old Jordan Phipps of Bloomfield. Phipps was one of three people gunned down in separate Hartford shootings Sunday morning.

The suspect involved in that shooting was arraigned Monday. Chan Williams-Bey is accused of killing Phipps and seriously wounding another; all while he was out on bond for other crimes. Prosecutors say Williams-Bey has been arrested eight times since 2019. Varying amount of bond were set for each alleged crime, for a total of $805,000.

“Multiple of those arrests include firearms. Some discharging firearms. Additionally, the defendant also has a pending assault one charge,” Assistant State’s Attorney Jesse Giddings told the judge in court.

On Monday, Williams-Bey had bond set much higher, at $5 million. In court, prosecutors say he was seen on surveillance video and by witnesses, walking up to and fatally shooting Phipps. The incident on Wethersfield Avenue also left another person injured but that person is expected to survive. It’s the list of prior crimes though that had the mayor expressing frustration Sunday.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

“I’m angry this person was not in jail. I’m angry this person was out in the community and able to continue to commit acts of violence that take people’s lives and traumatize the community,” said Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin.

Just hours after that incident, another deadly shooting occurred on Sterling Street. Police say 23-year-old William Tisdol and 27-year-old Hakeem Dickson were targeted. They were ambushed while on the porch of a home, according to police. One died at the scene, the other at the hospital. No one has been arrested. People who live on that street, say they’re worried.

“I think people are on their watch. They’re scared. They’re probably not going to roam around on the sidewalk like they used to,” said Joan Brooks.

The two shootings have brought Hartford’s murder total to 24 for the year.

“This isn’t the first thing that happened,” said Hartford resident Donna Mathews. “There’s so much stuff going on every day!”

Amidst the violent weekend, anger and frustration linger as anti-violence advocates search for answers.

“We need to find some solutions to stop this violence,” said Rev. Henry Brown. “Too many people are dying in the city.”