Weekend storm could lead to icy conditions and power outages

While it was cold and breezy on Friday, we may take a turn for the worse this weekend.

We spoke with the experts who tell us snow and ice could be headed our way this weekend, and it could lead to power outages across the state.

Carol Gayle is one of the many people at Larsen Ace Hardware in West Hartford prepping for the wintry conditions expected this weekend.

"I'm here to pick up an ice scraper for the ice. Every car needs an ice scraper in it, and it's wintertime in Connecticut," Gayle said.

NBC CT StormTracker meteorologist Alexis Clemons tells us what we are currently expecting.

"We are looking at some snow accumulations as we go through Saturday afternoon that is likely going to transition to more of an icy mixture," Clemons said.

She told us there are a lot of factors still at play, and one degree in either direction can make all the difference.

"Worst case scenario for us is if we have a very big warm nose atmosphere that creates a prolonged period of icing," Clemons said. "That is where we could see some very high ice accumulation, and that’s where power outages and downed trees come into play."

Eversource spokesperson Jamie Ratliff said they are keeping a close eye on this weekend’s storm.

“We have increased staffing for the weekend, and crews will be positioned around the state in advance of the storm to quickly respond to any potential power outages or damage to the electric system,” Ratliff said.

So how can you prepare? Hugh Hollinshead from Larsen Ace Hardware in West Hartford said it's always busy this time of the year.

“We have gloves, we have shovels, we have roof rakes,” Hollinshead said.

He said they have generators in stock in case you lose your power. But he emphasized you need to be careful while using them.

“Carbon monoxide is a by-product of the burning, so it has to be outside. Not in a closed garage, but outside," Hollinshead said.

Eversource reminds people to stay away from any down power lines and to not let their pets near them either.

They recommend if you see any downed wires to report it by calling 9-1-1.

