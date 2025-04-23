Wegmans holding hiring event for first Connecticut location in Norwalk

The first Wegmans in Connecticut will open this summer and the company is holding hiring events on Wednesday and Thursday to fill the rest of the open jobs.

Wegmans said they are looking to fill 100 open positions at the Norwalk store, which is scheduled to open on Wednesday, July 23 at 9 a.m.

“We’re just a few months away from our grand opening, and with just 100 openings left, now is the perfect time to join our team,” Norwalk store manager Emily Gee said in a statement. “We’re planning to provide on the spot offers for the right candidates, so be sure to fill out an application to secure your interview today.”

Wegmans is hiring entry-level managers, shift leaders, full-time customer service staff, stockers, cashiers and more.

They are urging applicants to fill out an application online in advance of the event here.

Interviews will also be provided to walk-in applicants.

Candidates who accept a position will begin paid training immediately at the Wegmans store in Harrison, New York, according to the company.

You can learn more by calling the hiring office at 203-299-3333.

The Wegmans Norwalk hiring office is at 40 Richards Ave. Suite 220 in Norwalk.

Wegmans Norwalk is at 675 Connecticut Ave. in Norwalk.