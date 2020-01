It is an extra special day for Connecticut families who welcomed new additions to their families on New Year’s Day.

Yale New Haven Hospital welcomed its first baby of the new year at 12:56 a.m.

The baby boy, named Iziah, was born to Heather R. and Tianna R. of New Haven.

Iziah weighed in at 7 pounds, 5 ounces and is the couple’s first child.

The hospital said the family is doing well.