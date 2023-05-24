Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo to Close Three CT Branches This Summer

By Andrew Masse

Wells-Fargo-Generic
NBC10.com

Some Connecticut Wells Fargo customers that need to visit the bank in person will need to make other arrangements starting this Summer.

According to a company spokesperson, Wells Fargo has opted to close their Danbury Mill Plain and Darien bank branches, as well as their location at 761 Highland Avenue in Waterbury.

The Danbury and Darien branches will close on Wednesday, July 26, while the Waterbury Town Plot branch will cease operations starting on Wednesday, August 16.

"We apologize for any inconvenience this might cause...Branches continue to play an important role in the way we serve our customers, and we continuously evaluate our branch network in light of changing customer needs, the increase in the use of digital banking, market factors, and economic trends," Wells Fargo said in a statement.

As an alternative, Wells Fargo customers can use the bank branches located on Post Road in Norwalk, at the North Street Shopping Center on Padanaram Road in Danbury, at 310 Heights Road in Darien, or at 800 Wolcott Street in Waterbury.

Right now, the company is currently assessing the staffing needs of surrounding area branches in order to determine which employees will be reassigned where.

You can find the Wells Fargo ATM and branch that's closest to you here or on the Wells Fargo mobile app.

