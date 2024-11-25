New Haven

Wendy's employee hit in head with gun during attempted robbery in New Haven

An employee of a Wendy’s in New Haven was hit the head with a gun during an attempted robbery on Sunday night and police said they are trying to identify the culprits.

Officers responded to Wendy’s at 75 Whalley Ave. just after 9:30 p.m. and the employees said two males wearing ski masks went into the restaurant, followed an employee to the register and one started hitting the employee in the head with a gun.

The other also had a gun and pointed it at the employee, according to police.

One of the males tried to open the register, but ran when they couldn’t get it open.

Police said staff were treated for minor injuries.

Police ask anyone who saw the incident or has information should call detectives at 203-946-6304 or the department's anonymous tip line at 866-888-TIPS (8477).

