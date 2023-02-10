Wendy's Manager in Plainfield Accused of Racial Incident Involving High School Team

A manager of a Wendy’s restaurant in Plainfield is accused of refusing to serve a high school basketball team and using racial slurs, according to police and the school.

Members of the Woodstock Academy Basketball team had stopped on the way home from an away game to eat at the Wendy’s at 2 Pratt Road in Plainfield Wednesday night.

Just after 10 p.m., police officers responded to the fast-food restaurant when a customer called 911 reporting an argument over the refusal of service.

Members of the Woodstock Academy basketball team told police the manager refused service and used racial slurs, police said.

A statement from Woodstock Academy said the manager directed expletives and racial slurs at two coaches, Donte Adams and Denzel Washington, when he was questioned about why service was being refused.

Police identified the suspect as 22-year-old Brett White, 22, of Canterbury, and said he admitted to using racial slurs and was placed under arrest.

“While I am angry and devasted over this incident, I could not be more proud of our coaches and student-athletes. These coaches are building fine young men who are going to change the world,” Head of School Chris Sandford said in a statement. “This experience is not only life-changing for those involved, but it has also shown that the work we have been doing as a school community in the area of diversity, equity, and inclusion is more important than ever.”

White was charged with breach of peace in the second degree and released on a $10,000.00 bond.

He is scheduled to appear at the Danielson Superior Court on Feb. 21.

NBC Connecticut has reached out to the corporate communications staff at Wendy's.

Officials from Woodstock Academy said there was a team meeting Friday morning to "process and discuss the events" with the team and all who were involved and counseling and support services have been made available to students.

“It was never about us,” Assistant Coach Denzel Washington said in a statement. “We were just thinking about the kids and the fact that we had to get them home. This story could have had a very different outcome.”