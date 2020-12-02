‘Bring Her Home': Police, Family Still Search for Leads in Ansonia Baby's Disappearance

Wednesday marked a year since an Ansonia mother was found brutally killed in her home, allegedly at the hands of her boyfriend, 43-year-old Jose Morales.

Police are still searching for 43-year-old Christine Holloway’s daughter, Vanessa Morales.

Authorities say the now 2-year-old and her mother were last seen by family members two days before Holloway's body was discovered inside their home on Myrtle Avenue. The medical examiner determined she died of blunt force trauma.

Morales, the little girl’s father, has been charged with murder and tampering with evidence. He's pleaded not guilty.

Holloway's family said they are still hoping to one day welcome Vanessa home.

"Before she went missing she was just starting to walk. So at least we got to see her first steps but we don't get to see her running around. Whoever has her gets to see that we don't," said Jodi Jacobellis, Holloway's sister-in-law and Vanessa's aunt.

"To the person who may have her bring her home. We don't care how she got there we don't, we just want her home."

Police said though leads have slowed down this is still an active investigation.

“We continue to receive tips. Unfortunately, none of the tips have lead us to find out what happened to Vanessa. We are one year out and we’re in the same place we were one year ago,” said Lt. Patrick Lynch of the Ansonia police department.

When pressed as to whether investigators were confident that Vanessa was still in the country or still alive, Lynch said they aren’t making any assumptions.

Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a Graco car seat, polka dot blanket, grey Eddie Bauer backpack, and a multi colored teething ring.

Anyone with information about Holloway’s death or Vanessa’s disappearance can contact police anonymously.