Hundreds of child care educators and parents attended rallies across the state on Wednesday to draw attention to what it would be like to have a "Morning Without Child Care" in Connecticut.

In the crowd of more than 100 people who attended the rally in New Haven was Cora D’Alessandro. Her two young children attend a child care center in Branford.

“We couldn't be happier, but we're paying more than our mortgage on childcare. It's about $4,500 a month,” said D'Alessandro. “It's just really impacting a lot, our family planning, the type of house we can afford.”

D’Alessandro said the burden of providing high-quality childcare is falling on families.

“It's put on to families, but it's not sustainable. And you see some of the best, smartest, most dedicated workers kind of being forced to leave because they can't afford to [continue working],” said D’Alessandro.

Childcare teachers also agree the current state of child care needs to change.

The average yearly salary is $34,500, according to Allyx Schiavone, the chair for Child Care for Connecticut, the coalition that organized the rallies.

“They [children] learn and they take in so much at a young age and to pay us in poverty is just crazy. We can't live off that. We can't support our kids. It's just not sustainable,” said Paris Pierce, an educator at Friends Center for Children in New Haven.

That’s why for the fourth year in a row, Child Care For Connecticut held rallies and called for action from state lawmakers.

Lawmakers are reviewing at least 14 proposals this session.

The coalition likes the idea of caping child care expenses at 7% of a family’s income, but they want that to include more than just low-income families.

“There are a lot of middle class parents who really need, are in desperate need, of help and we want to speak to them as well,” said Eva Bermúdez Zimmerman, the coalition director.

The coalition also supports Gov. Ned Lamont’s idea of an endowment to create universal preschool but want to make sure infant care is also a priority.

“If we want to be the family-friendly state, which is what the governor has indicated, then this has to happen,” said Schiavone.

Lawmakers have about three weeks left of the session to come to an agreement on meeting the needs of childcare.

Gov. Lamont has said he still feels the endowment is the best approach.

“We put together at the beginning of a $300 million trust fund. We're going to take surplus and build on that every year and I think over time get to universal pre-K and then universal early childhood for every kid that needs it,” said Lamont. He added, “An endowment is built to last. You don't spend it all in year one. If we have a tough time, you don't have to pull back. You know, we're using about 10% a year. That's 30 million. 60 million, then 90 million. It's something I know is sustainable. I think that's really important to the community.”