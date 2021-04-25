‘We're Very Excited': Hartford Yard Goats Tickets to Go on Sale Monday

Tickets for individual Hartford Yard Goats games will go on sale at 10:00 a.m. Monday.

There will be no-person ticket sales at this time and fans must go online or call with tickets delivered digitally.

For the first eight games from May 11 through May 18, you have to buy tickets in pods of two, four, six or eight to maintain social distancing.

That means capacity at Dunkin’ Donuts Park will be limited to 50 percent.

But beginning May 19, most state business restrictions are being dropped and capacity at the ballpark will go up to roughly 100 percent or 6,000 seats.

Then you can start buying as many tickets as you’d like.

Fans who head to a game should expect to wear a mask, except when eating or drinking, more hand sanitizer stations and extra cleaning.

When the players take the field for the May 11 home opener, it will be their first game in the park in over 620 days.

“We often judge our success on the smiles on people's faces and it's hard to do that with a mask. But you know, we're very excited. The staff is very excited,” said Tim Restall, Hartford Yard Goats president. “I know the players are in Arizona and they're getting ready to come here. Everyone is excited to get back to Yard Goats having fans coming in, watching the baseball game, cheering on the crowd and having a great time.”

Ticket prices range from $6 up to about $20.

They are expected to go on sale for the rest of the season in mid-May.