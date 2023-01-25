Wesleyan Grad's Film Nominated for Academy Award

A graduate of Wesleyan University has been nominated for an Academy Award.

Sara Dosa, a 2005 graduate of Wesleyan, is the director of the documentary, “Fire of Love,” which has been nominated for best documentary feature film.

It is one of the five documentaries nominated for the award.

“Fire of Love” is a National Geographic documentary about French volcanologists Katia and Maurice Krafft who died in a volcanic explosion in 1991, according to the National Geographic website.

Sosa said in a YouTube video posted by Sundance that this is also a "film about love."

You can watch the trailer here.

Dosa said in an Instagram post, “My heart is so full right now -- expanding and exploding! And, I'm in total shock.”