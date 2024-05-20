Wesleyan students agree to clear pro-Palestinian encampment

Wesleyan students have reached an agreement with university officials and, as a result, have cleared their pro-Palestinian encampment on campus.

Wesleyan President Michael Roth said the university has explained their investments in detail to representatives from the pro-Palestinian protest.

The university said 1.7% of their endowment was invested in companies categorized as Aerospace and Defense businesses, none of which are directly involved in the manufacturing of weapons. Also, the university noted that 0.4% of the endowment is invested in companies in Israel, all of which are software companies.

"The protesters did not ask for information about investments in any other countries, but we can say that Wesleyan’s endowment is not invested in any companies listed by the protesters," Roth said in a statement.

Representatives from the protest will meet members of the Investment Committee later this month and in the fall, the Committee for Investor Responsibility will be able to propose changes. These changes could impact the Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) framework for investment and divestment.

Because of this, pro-Palestinian protesters have agreed to clear their camp. University officials said no students will face discipline for being in the encampment but once it's cleared, normal university regulations will be enforced.

Protesters have also agreed not to disrupt reunion and commencement events. Anyone who refuses to comply will be suspended and could face legal action, according to the university.

"It is always important that we maintain a safe enough environment on campus for people who disagree with one another and who embrace opportunities to learn from people with various points of view," Roth said.

"I am hopeful that soon we can re-direct our collective efforts to urging our lawmakers, both here in Connecticut and in Washington D.C., to do everything in their power to create a resolution in Israel and Gaza that will result in the return of the hostages, an end to the fighting and a commitment to a process that will recognize the rights of all parties," he continued.

The Wesleyan encampment went up in late April. The university drew attention for allowing protests to continue.

To read the president's full statement, click here.