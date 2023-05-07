Wesleyan University to Cover Costs for Students Seeking Abortions, Contraception

A local university will now be footing the bill for reproductive healthcare costs for students after a push from one of the school's political organizations.

A spokesperson for Wesleyan University confirmed the decision to NBC Connecticut.

The decision was made after the university's Young Democratic Socialists of America chapter launched a campaign calling for the university to commit to providing reproductive healthcare coverage to their student body.

The organization said that they also created a petition that garnered more than 700 signatures in support of their efforts.

The school will begin providing coverage to students regardless of their insurance coverage starting in the Fall.

NBC Connecticut reached out to the university, but they have not replied to our request for further comment.