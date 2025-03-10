West Hartford

West Hartford police arrest paraprofessional accused of sex assault

NBC Connecticut

West Hartford police have arrested a paraprofessional who is accused of inappropriately touching two students.

The arrest comes after allegations surfaced in January about a paraprofessional at the STRIVE Program -- Success Through Responsibility, Initiative, Vision and Education -- inappropriately touching two children and an investigation.

Police said the West Hartford Board of Education contacted them on Jan. 16 when they received a complaint and police have obtained two arrest warrants for 24-year-old Dean Allen Jones III, of Hartford.

They said the allegations include text messages that were sexual in nature to a student.

West Hartford police are asking anyone who has any information about this incident or other similar incidents to call the West Hartford Police Department tip line at (860) 570-8969 or email whpdtips@westhartfordct.gov.

Jones was taken into custody on Friday and he has been charged with two counts of sexual assault in the fourth degree and one count of enticing a minor by computer.

Police said he was able to post his combined $125,000 bond and he is due in Hartford Superior Court on March 20.

