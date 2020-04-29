West Hartford ‘At Your Service’ As Teens Help Elderly Residents

For the elderly and immunocompromised, getting groceries and other basic necessities has become challenging in the pandemic. But now it’s easier in West Hartford, thanks to a team led by teenagers.

“It’s our job as young able-bodied citizens. We thought we must give back to our community,” said Jett Rosner, co-founder of WeHa At Your Service.

In West Hartford, if there’s a need to be fulfilled for someone who can’t get out of the house as the pandemic continues, dozens of teens are ready to help.

“They give us the request or the task and then we match them with our volunteers, the shoppers, then we put them in contact with each other and the shopper fulfills the need or the service,” Rosner explained.

With a desire to help, and realizing they have a lot more free time with school being remote, they built a team of volunteers who go shopping for senior citizens and others who might be taking a risk leaving home. They help with other errands and tasks like mail and package pickups. They even dropped off a propane tank.

“We are young, healthy teenagers and we’re at a very low risk compared to others in the community. We just felt that its almost our responsibility to be giving back to the people who really need help at this time,” said Purit Butsapak, another co-founder.

The team has done several dozen deliveries now with more scheduled as word about their free service continues. The feedback has been positive, with one person saying they were running out of food before the students stepped in.

“That was really touching to know that I was helping feed them when they were literally eating out of a jar rather than a full meal,” Benjamin Covici, another co-founder, said. “It’s extremely gratifying being that they may not have any other means of getting services.”

These young people are going above and beyond what’s required to lend more helping hands in their community.

“If you see somebody in need and you can do something to help them, definitely help them,” Rosner said.

The teens from WeHa At Your Service say many of their summer plans are likely canceled and they want to help as many people as they can, so they’re all prepared to keep making these deliveries as long as the need remains.