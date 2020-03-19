West Hartford Bans Gatherings of 10 People or More

The town of West Hartford is among the latest to prohibit gatherings of 10 people or more to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have recommended the public practice social distancing and limit any gatherings to less than 10 people.

In a letter to residents sent Thursday. West Harford Mayor Shari Cantor announced the ban on social and recreational gatherings of more than 10 people will take effect Friday, and will be enforced by police. It runs through April 30, though that could be changed.

“This is a serious and difficult step but our number one priority is to protect the health and safety of all West Hartford residents and it will save lives. This executive order follows the most current CDC directive and addresses social and recreational activities, that include but are not limited to: community, civic, and sporting events; plays or live performances; and religious, spiritual, or worship gatherings,” Cantor wrote.

Town officials urged parents to keep children and teens home, and hold off on any playdates, sleepovers, team sports, house parties or other group activities that could contribute to the spread of the virus. Town officials are also asking that parents set an 8 p.m. curfew.

“While it seems that children, adolescents and young adults are less likely to get sick from COVID-19, they can be carriers, infecting those who are most vulnerable,” Cantor wrote.

So far, 159 people have tested positive for COVID-19. Three people have died from complications due to the virus.