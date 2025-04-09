West Hartford

West Hartford Center undergoing upgrades as aging infrastructure deteriorates

By Sydney Boyo

The reconstruction of West Hartford Center has started. The town says the $10 million construction project is slated to be finished next year.

“It’s going to be a little bit painful to go through a construction project like this,” West Hartford’s Director of the Department of Community Development Duane Martin said. “But in the end, when people see the results, I think they will be happy.”

The project will extend the sidewalks, make improvement for pedestrian, replace the street trees and attempt to slow down traffic in the center.

“When you’re walking around and you look down, you can see a lot of infrastructure, the pavement, the curving, the sidewalk areas are very old and worn out and need to be replaced,” Martin said.

Construction on LaSalle Road is underway and is set to be complete this fall. The town is removing 36 trees along the street.

Construction on Farmington Avenue will start after the first phase and be completed in 2026.

Businesses are still operating as normal in the center, but people say parking is an issue.

"I think it's unfortunate because there are so many nice shops that you want to visit in when you can't find a place to park. Sometimes you just bail and give up," Elaine Zurolo, of Windsor Locks, said.

