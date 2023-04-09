West Hartford Church Celebrates Largest Easter Egg Hunt in 3 Years

One community celebrated Easter Sunday in a big way.

The 180 Life Church in West Hartford scattered 20,000 eggs on the field at Conard High School, marking their largest easter egg hunt in three years.

Kids ages 12 and under participated in the tradition and stormed the field after services.

"Easter is one of my favorite holidays because of all egg hunts you get to do, and all the eggs you get that have candy or money or other things in it. It's really fun," said Tommy Anthony, of Unionville.

During the pandemic, the church made egg hunt kits for families to do at home.

Similar to last year, they celebrated this tradition again in person, only this time with twice as many eggs.

Lead Pastor Bill LaMorey says it is a fun way to connect with the Greater Hartford community on Easter and bring more families back to church since the pandemic drove numbers down.

"For us, we been doing it for more than a decade and it's just been a great way for families to join us and celebrate on what is the most important day of the year for us and - even they don't believe what we believe - to have fun and hopefully a good experience with the church," said LaMorey.