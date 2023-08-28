West Hartford considers adding speed cameras

West Hartford is looking at new ways to slow down drivers in town and is now considering installing speed cameras.

If everything gets the green light, the cameras could go up as early as the summer of next year. To launch the trial program, West Hartford has applied for a federal grant of about $850,000.

“This was born out of our Vision Zero Action Plan, which is looking at ways to eliminate road fatalities and severe injury crashes,” said Duane Martin, the town’s director of community development.

Recently a car was caught on camera allegedly going 110 miles an hour on Albany Avenue.

And last December there was a string of five deaths on roads in West Hartford.

“The cars are terrible. They just go through. They speed. They are loud,” said Lili Letendre of West Hartford.

“I walk a lot. I’m afraid to cross the street,” said Doris Demers of West Hartford.

Martin tells us the up to 15 locations haven’t been picked yet, but would be on busier roads and based on data like serious crash numbers and reports of speeding.

Police would review the camera video and those going more than 10 miles over the speed limit could receive a fine.

“It's not about the fines, it's about safety. So it's to discourage people from speeding. There also be signs that are posted on the locations in the direction approaching the camera to warn motorists that there is a speed enforcement program at that location,” Martin said.

During the last legislative session when bills were debated to allow communities to install speed and red light cameras, there was opposition including from the ACLU.

In a statement, at the time it raised concerns “…because of the significant due process, privacy and racial justice threats these cameras pose.”

“As part of our Vision Zero Action Plan, we have focused on equity. And we are very concerned about that as well. And we certainly don't want anybody to feel as though we're targeting them,” Martin said.

We’re told for people who receive a fine, there will be a process to contest it. Even if the grant is approved, there are more steps to go where people can weigh in, including passing a local ordinance.

The town is looking at an 18-month long trial period and after that, a decision would be made whether to make the cameras permanent.