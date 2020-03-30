West Hartford Donut Shop Provides Sweet Relief For Those Fighting COVID-19

Providing insightful scientific knowledge for weeks, immunologist Anthony Fauci has been the doctor many have trusted with reliable, proven information about COVID-19.

“Dr. Fauci has been a good face for this horrible thing,” said Kathy Cloud of Avon.

Now, that face is on something delicious. Donuts.

West Hartford’s Donut Crazy is selling dozens and dozens of donuts with the trusted doctors face as a decorative topping.

“They’re printed on edible paper and we’re in the process of ordering more,” said franchise owner, Irene Luaices. “People are really loving them. It’s a Boston Creme Donut.”

For every Fauci-face donut sold they will donate one donut to those in the medical field, helping fight the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s been really cool to see everybody’s reaction,” said Luaices. “It’s nice to put a smile on somebody’s face right now.”

Those stopping by this morning were eager to support the cause.

“I think it’s so nice. We wake up, go to work and we don’t know what we are expecting,” said Brittany Zdun, a St. Francis Hospital nurse who was buying donuts today. “When I tell you nurses love donuts we love donuts.”

Bay State Financial’s Charitable Foundation loves donuts too. But they like helping small businesses and medical professionals even more. So, they picked up a couple boxes today and delivered them to UConn Health Center to show support.

“This is something we see a lot and people do step up and support each other when it’s needed,” said Bay State’s Eric Bergenn.

Donut Crazy says it has delivered to several Hartford area hospitals already. They hope their contributions provide something much sweeter than the donuts themselves, gratitude to those on the front lines.

“We’ll get through this. We will,” added Luaices. “There is light at the end of the tunnel. We’ll get there.”