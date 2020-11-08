West Hartford Event Promotes Hope, Healing After Election

For the dozens of people who gathered in West Hartford for a rally on Sunday, this was a moment aiming to help heal and provide hope.

“To demonstrate how a little step like this can go a long way with all of us in communicating and connecting,” said Gail Crockett of West Hartford.

After a divisive political period, people here looked to come together, from community members to local leaders.

“I think people are exhausted by this election and need a little time and space to process their, you know, where we’re going and how we can proceed together as a country,” said West Hartford Mayor Shari Cantor.

Cantor said this is a chance to reach out to those who might not hold the same views, including friends and family.

“I love my relatives that did not vote the same way I did. I have to listen to them. I have to try to understand them. I have to be able to talk to them,” said Cantor.

Community members organized this event, which was meant to put politics aside and focus on the future of the country.

“For all of those of you who voted for President Trump, I understand the disappointment tonight. I've lost a couple times myself. But now let's give each other a chance,” President-Elect Joe Biden said. “[Trump supporters] are not our enemies. They are Americans.”

That’s where there are big challenges, including the pandemic and the economy.

“We have a lot of hard work to do in this country and it starts with each and every one of us with the smallest acts of kindness,” said Crockett.

While it’s easier these days to be surrounded by people who share similar beliefs, those who attended the event hope people connect more with new people, strike up conversations and discover the common things that unite all of us.

