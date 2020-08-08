West Hartford Firefighters Help Deliver Baby While Heading to Hospital

Firefighters in West Hartford had quite a surprise early Saturday morning when they helped deliver a baby while on their way to the hospital.

Crews were called to a home in town after getting a report of a woman having labor contractions.

Firefighters were out the door right away and were with the expectant mother within six minutes, fire officials said.

The mom was loaded into the ambulance a short time later with a paramedic and EMTs.

While heading to the hospital, fire officials said it became clear the baby wasn't going to wait until they all arrived at the hospital.

Crews prepared for an emergency delivery and minutes later, the baby was born while still en route to the hospital, fire officials said.