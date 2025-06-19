West Hartford focused on Vision Zero after second pedestrian death this month

Two lives lost in a matter of days on the roads of West Hartford. So, what is the town doing to keep people safe while they’re out and about?

“He was just so, a happy go lucky person. I knew he wouldn’t want anyone to be upset. I’m sorry,” Julia LaFlamme said.

A heartbroken mother surrounded by dozens remembering 44-year-old John Marczak. She, along with friends, family and community leaders gathered Tuesday night on South Main Street in West Hartford where her son was struck on June 7.

He fought for his life in the hospital, but died from his injuries last Tuesday.

The driver behind the wheel told police he intentionally hit Marczak for being in the road. Actions like these are what Mayor Shari Cantor wants to focus on after she even had a close call herself.

“Just last night, I actually was almost hit coming home from Hartford. This needs to change. It’s just awful,” Cantor said.

That means pushing forward with the town’s Vision Zero plan which aims to eliminate deaths and serious injuries on the roads.

Some people are wondering whether more people moving into town will have an impact on traffic in West Hartford. For example, the new housing development, Heritage Park.

There’s going to be more than 500 new residential units. If each unit has its own car, potentially there could be 500 new cars on the roads in town.

The town said its Vision Zero plan is addressing concerns about growth, such as having alternative transportation options like public buses.

It also includes enforcement to change driver behavior such as officers enforcing traffic laws as well as installing speed and red-light cameras in the future, and looking at road design and features such as raised crosswalks to get drivers to slow down.

“It will take all of us. It will take a lot of changes. Changes in education, changes in behavior,” Cantor said.

Town Manager Rick Ledwith said the work is already underway with plans to add speed cameras by the end of the year, followed by red light cameras going up.

He believes the public will notice a difference and hopefully change their behaviors.

“All of this coming together will, like I said, make our community safer sooner,” Ledwith said.

And the community showing support on Tuesday, is a start for LaFlamme.

“Trying to keep his attitude. Be happy. You only go around once he used to tell me,” LaFlamme said.