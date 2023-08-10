West Hartford man connected to deadly shooting involving officer appears in court again

A man tied to a deadly shooting by a West Hartford officer was back in court Thursday.

Lyle Solsbury, 47, appeared before a judge for reckless driving. It was his second time in court this week.

He was arraigned on Wednesday in connection to a stolen vehicle that crashed on New Britain Avenue in West Hartford.

Police say he and another person tried running away from the scene.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

"I got into a vehicle with somebody who was a mistake, I didn't even know because my truck broke down," Solsbury said.

Solsbury was arrested. The other person tried stealing another car at Town Fair Tire near the crash. As an officer went inside the car to arrest that suspect, the person began driving.

Police say after multiple orders to stop, the officer shot and killed the driver. Solsbury posted a $75,000 bond for that incident but was back in court shortly after.

The state told the judge they had "very serious concerns for public safety."

They pointed out that Solsbury has a lengthy criminal history, having posted more than $2.1 million in bonds. The reckless driving incident marks his 24th pending case. The state says at least 20 of them are from this year alone.

"I'm asking you, please, let me go with the program. And please let me get some help," Solsbury said.

But the judge set his new bond at $500,000, explaining that he had "ample chances to conform his conduct to the law."

If he is able post that amount, Solsbury will be placed under a 24-hour house arrest. He is due back in court on Sept. 6, 2023.

Police say the Office of the Inspector General is investigating the shooting. The person who was killed and the officer who shot the suspect have not yet been identified.