West Hartford Man Killed in Hartford Shooting

Albany Avenue in Hartford after a shooting
A 43-year-old West Hartford man has died after a shooting in Hartford Tuesday night.

Police responded to St. Francis Hospital at 8:39 p.m. after a man who had been shot several times arrived at the hospital and police said they learned he’d been shot in the area of 553 Albany Ave.

Police identified the victim as 43-year-old Levar Jackson, of West Hartford.

He was initially listed in critical condition, but later died from his injuries, police said.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions is investigating.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Hartford Police Department Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

