West Hartford Man Pointed Gun at Victim During Road Rage Incident: Police

A West Hartford man suspected in a road rage incident is accused of pointing a gun at the person who followed him home and threatening to kill the person.

Police said a driver went to the West Hartford Police Department at 11:46 p.m. Wednesday and said he’d been the victim of a road rage incident around two hours earlier.

He said the suspect, 53-year-old Christopher Rung, of West Hartford, cut in front of him in Simsbury while driving aggressively.

Police said the victim followed Rung to his West Hartford home.

There, Rung got out of his vehicle with a handgun, walked up to the victim's vehicle, reached inside, pointed the gun, threatened to kill the victim and hit him with the firearm, according to police.

The victim reported minor injuries and the gun did not go off, according to police.

Rung was charged with assault in the second degree with a firearm, threatening in the first degree, reckless endangerment, criminal mischief in the first degree and breach of peace.

He was held on a $250,000 bond and was scheduled to be arraigned Thursday.

