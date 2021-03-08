West Hartford Middle and High School Students to Return to In-Person Learning Full Time

West Hartford middle and high school students will be able to move out of a hybrid model and back to full-time in-person learning starting next week, the superintendent announced Monday.

The change will not affect students who chose remote learning for the full school year.

In a letter to the community, Superintendent Tom Moore said there will still be key strategies in place to keep students safe, including mask wearing and distancing, and a schedule that limits the number of students moving through the hallways.

"Many factors have been taken into account in this decision. Not only have we seen a significant decline in our cases in town and in our schools, but our test positivity rate continues to fall. The warmer weather we will begin to see this week allows us to move outdoors in some instances, and increase our ventilation opportunities. These layers of mitigation strategies, combined with our commitment to mask wearing, become more important as we have more students in our classrooms," Moore wrote in the letter.

More details on specific school plans will be sent out from school principals.

A year ago this week the district, along with many others, shut down to curb the spread of the coronavirus.