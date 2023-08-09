West Hartford officer shot suspect during struggle in moving stolen vehicle: police

A West Hartford police officer shot and killed a suspect who drove off with a stolen vehicle with the officer inside Tuesdsay evening, according to police.

The incident began just before 5 p.m. Tuesday as officers were following a stolen vehicle on New Britain Avenue.

One officer deployed stop sticks on New Britain Avenue near New Park Avenue, but the stolen vehicle continued east on New Britain Avenue, according to Chief Vernon Riddick.

The stolen vehicle crashed a short distance away, and two suspects took off on foot, Riddick said.

One suspect was taken into custody, but the other ran into a bay at the Town Fair Tire on New Britain Avenue and fought with an employee while trying to steal a vehicle from the bay, he said.

An officer told the employee to step back and then released his K9 on the suspect who was in the vehicle. As the officer got into the vehicle to take control of his K9, the suspect put the car into drive and sped off with the officer inside, according to Riddick.

The vehicle hit a police cruiser and another car as the officer ordered the suspect to stop.

At that point, the officer shot the suspect and the vehicle crashed into a utility pole, Riddick said.

Officers rendered aid and performed CPR on the suspect before paramedics arrived to take over the life-saving efforts, according to Riddick.

The suspect later died at the hospital.

The officer was also taken to the hospital to be treated for a head injury and a rib injury, but was later released.

Police did not release the identity of the suspect who was killed or of the officer who fired his weapon.

Chief Riddick identified the suspect who was taken into custody as Lyle Solsbury. Riddick said Solsbury is a convicted felon who has been arrested more than 30 times. West Hartford police charged Solsbury Tuesday with larceny of a motor vehicle, conspiracy to commit larceny of a motor vehicle, and interfering.

The shooting is being investigated by the Office of the Inspector General and state police.