West Hartford Officials Warn Against Social Media Challenge Involving ‘Toy' Guns

West Hartford police and schools are warning people about a social media trend that could be dangerous. They say they are seeing incidents where some toy guns are being used to cause harm.

It’s a social media sensation known as the “Orbeez Challenge.” People are being encouraged to use splat ball guns to shoot water-based gel beads at unsuspecting people and vehicles.

“It’s very possible to be injured, even if you are a willing participant,” said West Hartford Police Captain Dan Moffo. “It’s even more so if you were not aware of what’s going on.”

Like other departments around the country, West Hartford Police say they’ve seen incidents related to this challenge - including one two weeks ago where a person received minor injuries.

“It was on school grounds and there were juveniles involved,” said West Hartford Police Sergeant Amanda Martin.

Concerned, police notified West Hartford schools which alerted parents to the potentially dangerous trend with a letter sent Thursday night.

“We are aware that this is trending on social media so it’s happening in neighborhoods and it’s happening outside of school hours,” said West Hartford Superintendent of Schools Paul Vicinus.

Franklin Dempsey has an 11-year-old son in West Hartford schools and was surprised to receive the letter.

“That’s really crazy,” he said. “I couldn’t believe the kids were actually shooting [each other] with things other than Nerf guns.”

The trend, though, goes beyond West Hartford, raising concerns for parents in other towns as well.

“It’s really scary,” said Cara Ashnault of Bloomfield. “It makes me really nervous about my kids having social media in the future.”

As it relates to this challenge, Vicinus reminds parents that all guns, regardless of them being toys, are not allowed on school grounds.

“Toy gun, real gun, pictures of guns on clothing. None of that is allowed in schools. It’s simply inappropriate,” Vicinus said.