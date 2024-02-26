West Hartford PD arrest man accused of vandalizing building during rally

Police have arrested a man that's accused of vandalizing a building during a pro-Palestine rally in West Hartford Center last month.

According to police, about 150 people participated in the rally that began at West Hartford Town Hall at 50 South Main St.

The group then moved through parts of West Hartford Center and Blue Back Square, police said.

Some of the protestors posted signs at 65 LaSalle Rd. and the building was also vandalized with red paint, according to police.

The signs appeared to be targeting Eagle Investment Systems. Some of the signs read "Eagle Investment Systems is funding genocide" and "Shut ELBIT down."

Elbit Systems is a company that produces drones and other electronics which holds multiple contracts with the Israeli Ministry of Defense, according to its website.

Authorities initially released a photo of an individual who appeared to have red paint on their hand. That woman has not yet been arrested, and police are still looking to identify her.

Detectives identified a suspect and arrested him on Monday. He faces charges including intimidation based on bigotry or bias and criminal mischief.

The man was released on a $50,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on March 7.

The police department issued the following statement regarding the incident:

"The West Hartford Police Department’s goals identify a prompt and professional response to our community. Today’s arrest, due in large part to the diligent and continuing efforts of investigators, speaks to our commitment to achieve those goals. Moreover, this incident reflects the independent actions of individuals, not the larger group of protestors. There have been more than 60 gatherings, protests, rallies, vigils and marches in West Hartford in recent years. No prior event resulted in injuries, arrests, or property damage."

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact West Hartford police at 860-523-5203.