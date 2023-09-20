West Hartford police arrest suspects found with washed checks, device for taking mail from drop boxes

West Hartford police have arrested three people after finding them with several checks that had been washed and a device used for stealing mail from drop boxes.

On Friday, police said officers noticed a blue 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe on South Main Street with the wrong registration plates on it that pulled into 143 South Main St., near the TD Bank and other businesses there.

Inside the car, police found burglary tools, at least four washed checks and an improvised device used for illegal mail fishing from mail drop boxes as well as several stolen credit cards, police said.

One of the people in the vehicle had a stolen credit card and altered money orders, officials said.

The three people were charged with possession of burglar tools, four counts of forgery in the first degree, criminal attempt to commit larceny in the fifth degree for attempted use of stolen debit card and altered money orders at TD Bank, four counts of larceny in the sixth degree for stolen and altered check, criminal attempt to commit identity theft in the third degree for attempted use of a victim’s bank information to obtain money, criminal attempt to commit illegal use of a payment card for attempted use of a victim’s debit card, four counts of conspiracy at forgery in the first degree, conspiracy at criminal attempt to commit larceny in the fifth degree, four counts of conspiracy at larceny in the sixth degree and additional charges.

Police ask residents who have information to call the West Hartford Police Department Tip Line at (860) 570-8969 or email whpdtips@westhartfordct.gov.