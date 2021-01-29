West Hartford

West Hartford Police Begin Evaluating Body Cameras in the Field

Some officers and supervisors will be testing them as the department chooses between three vendors.

West Hartford police wear body camera
West Hartford Police

Some West Hartford Police will be wearing body cameras in the field as they test products to decide which kind to outfit all officers with.

West Hartford police said they have had in-car cameras in place since 2013 and have narrowed the choice of body cameras to three vendors – Axon, Motorola Solutions and Panasonic.

Officer Chris Lyth, of the West Hartford Police Traffic Division, wears the Axon body camera just below his sternum.

The department solicited quotes for body cameras due in part to the bill “An Act Concerning Police Accountability” and to enhance overall transparency and safety, police said.

A select group of officers and supervisors will test and evaluate products from all three companies and hope to finish the evaluations in June and choose a vendor to outfit all officers with their own body-worn camera as well as update all in-car systems soon thereafter.

West Hartford
