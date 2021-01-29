West Hartford Police Begin Evaluating Body Cameras in the Field

Some West Hartford Police will be wearing body cameras in the field as they test products to decide which kind to outfit all officers with.

West Hartford police said they have had in-car cameras in place since 2013 and have narrowed the choice of body cameras to three vendors – Axon, Motorola Solutions and Panasonic.

The department solicited quotes for body cameras due in part to the bill “An Act Concerning Police Accountability” and to enhance overall transparency and safety, police said.

A select group of officers and supervisors will test and evaluate products from all three companies and hope to finish the evaluations in June and choose a vendor to outfit all officers with their own body-worn camera as well as update all in-car systems soon thereafter.