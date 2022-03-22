West Hartford Police Investigating Carjacking Incident

A man in West Hartford had his vehicle carjacked on Tuesday, after what he believed was an arrangement to sell it.

According to the West Hartford Police Department, shortly after 12:30 p.m., officers responded to 108 Oakwood Avenue after a report that a carjacking incident took place in the parking lot.

A 42- year-old male reported that he arranged to sell his vehicle. The people he believed he was selling it to arrived in a silver BMW.

The male said he went to assist a distressed motorist in the parking lot when one of the suspects displayed a handgun and stole his keys. The suspects, including the distressed motorist, fled the parking lot with the male's car and the silver BMW.

According to police, it appeared the distressed motorist acted as a distraction.

After the incident, the male's vehicle was located in Manchester, and two arrests have been made.

The incident is under investigation. Anyone with further information is asked to call the West Hartford Police Department at 860-523-5203.