West Hartford Police Look for Help Finding Car Allegedly Connected to Deadly Hit-and-Run

West Hartford Police are looking for the public's help finding a car that's believed to be connected to a deadly hit-and-run that happened last month.

Authorities say they've been actively investigating the hit-and-run that happened on Dec. 20, 2022 on Boulevard near Whiting Lane.

An 89-year-old woman, identified as Eugenia Yurovsky, of West Hartford, was killed in the crash, according to police.

Based on their investigation, officers say evidence suggests that a 2010 to 2015 GMC Terrain with some front-end damage was present in the area where the accident happened. The car is believed to be light-colored.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 860-523-5203. You can also leave an anonymous tip by calling 860-570-8969 or emailing whpdtips@westhartfordct.gov.

West Hartford is hoping to eliminate deaths and serious injuries on its roads over the course of the next 10 years with the launch of an initiative called Vision Zero. It comes after a recent string of deadly accidents in the city.