West Hartford store owners arrested for allegedly selling THC products to minors

Two men accused of selling THC products to minors in West Hartford have been arrested, police said.

The police department said they received several complaints from parents of West Hartford students about unlawful possession and use of tobacco and THC products.

The complaints alleged that the Qais Convenience Shop on Lasalle Road was selling tobacco and THC products to minors, according to police. The police department's Community Support Unit determined that the convenience shop was not licensed to sell any THC products.

On May 11, detectives conducted a compliance check at the shop with the state Department of Consumer Protection and Drug Control Division. During the compliance check, several illegal products were found on display inside the store.

Approximately 113 THC products and one item containing hallucinogenic mushrooms were seized, amounting to about 15 pounds of marijuana. Police said they obtained arrest warrants for the two store owners and they were taken into custody this month.

One of the owners, a Hartford native in his 40s, voluntarily turned himself into police on July 12. The other owner, from Simsbury and also in his 40s, voluntarily turned himself in on Tuesday.

Both men were released on $15,000 bonds. They face charges for possession of cannabis and cannabis products, intent to sell, and more.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 860-523-5203. You can also use the tip line by calling 860-570-8969 or emailing whpdtips@westhartfordct.gov.