West Hartford

West Hartford student encounters black bears after getting off school bus

Are you seeing more black bears in your neighborhood? If so, you are not alone. State wildlife experts say the population is growing.

By Briceyda Landaverde

Seconds after getting off the school bus, Jeannette Dardenne’s daughter was greeted by two black bears in West Hartford.

“She got off and I got a phone call, she said in a really calm voice, 'mom there is a bear in front of me,' and I said 'OK,' and she kind of paused and said 'there are two bears in front of me,'” Jeannette Dardenne, of West Hartford, said.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The 13-year-old student stayed on the phone with her mom until the bears moved away.

“I think she was more like, 'it's beautiful', and I think it was also a lesson for her to recognize that there are wild animals here and you do have to take note,” Dardenne said.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Dardenne said her family sees bears on a weekly basis.

“I’ve never once felt endangered from a bear,” she said.

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) is tracking an increase in sightings. The bear population in our state is estimated to be between 1,000 and 1,200.

Local

politics 3 mins ago

Lawmakers, governor can't agree on how to regulate private equity ownership of hospitals

Hartford 11 mins ago

Hartford man, 77, to receive honorary diploma

“Right now, the entire state of Connecticut is bear country, we have bears in every town in Connecticut,” DEEP Wildlife Division Director Jenny Dickson said.

Dickson said the uptick in activity is coming from the bears trying to find food.

“Once cubs get more active, we start seeing a lot more activity with female bears because they can move further away from their den location, they can travel further distance with the cubs,” Dickson said.

DEEP said in most cases, if a bear is left alone, it will make its way to a more natural habitat.

However, Dickson said it's important to remove any bird feeders or garbage that can attract them.

“Bears that have lost their fear of people and bears that now start to think our yards and our home are places where they can find food can become dangerous bears, that is what we want to try to avoid,” Dickson said. 

 If you see a bear, you can report it here.

This article tagged under:

West Hartford
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us