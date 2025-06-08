West Hartford supporters mark one year marching for Israeli hostages

The Jewish Federation of Greater Hartford has held regular, weekly marches for Israeli hostages who remain kidnapped by Hamas following the October 7, 2023 attacks.

Security was stepped up a little at the West Hartford event following a violent attack on a similar march in Colorado just one week earlier.

About 100 people attended the latest march in support of those Israelis still held captive by Hamas following the attack on the country in 2023.

A number of those carried posters of the men and women still being held.

The marchers told us despite more security following the attack on a similar march in Boulder, Colorado one week ago...they are undeterred.

“I actually hadn’t been able to join the walk for a few months, but after what happened last week I decided i had to be here. We have to stand up, speak out, and just keep showing our presence” said Nancy Morin, of West Hartford.

The spirits of the participants were buoyed by U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal, who said this was one of his most important visits during his time in the district this week.

“Despite all the threats of terrorism, and physical violence, these folks are making a statement by their mere presence that they will not be silenced,” Blumenthal said.

This group says rain or shine, it’s going to keep coming out and marching in West Hartford, until all the Israeli hostages are brought home.