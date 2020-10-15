West Hartford Synagogue Services Victim of ‘Zoombombing'

A West Harford synagogue became the victim of a "Zoombombing" during services on Monday.
According to police, officials at the Emanuel Synagogue on Mohegan Drive reported that someone joined their public Zoom service and posted anti-Semitic and other offensive content. The meeting's organizer canceled the event and attempted to restart later, but the second meeting was also attacked.
Police are investigating.
"Zoombombing" has become a concerning occurrence as the coronavirus pandemic forced more communications online. A Newington temple suffered a similar attack back in July. Just on Monday, a virtual conversation held by Congresswoman Jahana Hayes was Zoombombed by people posting racial slurs and playing offensive music.
Authorities recommend making online meetings private or restricted to prevent unwanted disruptions.