West Hartford Synagogue Services Victim of ‘Zoombombing'

A West Harford synagogue became the victim of a "Zoombombing" during services on Monday.

According to police, officials at the Emanuel Synagogue on Mohegan Drive reported that someone joined their public Zoom service and posted anti-Semitic and other offensive content. The meeting's organizer canceled the event and attempted to restart later, but the second meeting was also attacked.

Police are investigating.

"Zoombombing" has become a concerning occurrence as the coronavirus pandemic forced more communications online. A Newington temple suffered a similar attack back in July. Just on Monday, a virtual conversation held by Congresswoman Jahana Hayes was Zoombombed by people posting racial slurs and playing offensive music.

5th District Congresswoman Jahana Hayes was repeatedly targeted with racial slurs during a Zoom Call with constituents on Monday night.

Authorities recommend making online meetings private or restricted to prevent unwanted disruptions.

