West Hartford teacher accused of using racial slur in classroom has resigned

A West Hartford teacher who was accused of using a racial slur in a classroom has resigned, according to the superintendent.

In September, a parent told NBC Connecticut that the teacher used a hateful word during a discussion with her son about the policy on profanity.

School officials previously said the teacher had been removed from the classroom and an investigation was done.

The superintendent said in a statement to the school community this week that the teacher has resigned and will have no further role in the schools.

“I recognize the shock of this news, how it stirred emotions and tested the foundation of trust in our schools, our teachers, and our leaders. West Hartford Public Schools prides itself on being an equity-focused and inclusive community that values diversity. There is no circumstance where voicing a slur in front of students will ever be tolerated, as such language is antithetical to our values, our mission, and our collective work to create welcoming spaces that foster a sense of belonging,” Vicinus wrote.

The teachers union said the teacher made a “poor choice” to use a racial slur as an example and the teacher quickly acknowledged their mistake.