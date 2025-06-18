West Hartford teacher accused of inappropriately touching another student: police

A West Hartford private school teacher is facing an additional charge after a second student came forward claiming they were inappropriately touched by the teacher, police said.

The teacher was placed on leave in January for allegedly tickling students in West Hartford, school officials said, and police said charges have been filed.

A parent reported that 46-year-old Nicholas Ricciardi, of Manchester, a teacher at Solomon Schechter Day School, tickled a student in a classroom at school around Thanksgiving.

In a message to families, Rabbi Jonathan Berger said Ricciardi was placed on leave immediately after the incident, and the Department of Children and Families (DCF) was made aware of the incident.

DCF initially decided they weren't going to further investigate the case and at that point, the teacher returned to school, with the understanding that tickling was not acceptable, according to school officials.

Since then, a second parent raised concerns about another similar incident in December. The school placed Ricciardi on leave again, notified DCF, and they decided to open an investigation.

He hasn't been allowed on campus since mid-December, and he is no longer employed with the school.

As a result of the investigation, Ricciardi was re-arrested on Friday, June 13.

The teacher is already charged with one count of risk of injury to, or impairing the morals of a child and one count of breach of peace in the second degree.

He now faces another risk of injury to, or impairing the morals of a child charge. Police said Ricciardi was released on a $25,000 bond and is set to appear in court on June 26.

School officials said tickling on the students' abdomen was the full extent of what happened, and they are unaware of any inappropriate behavior beyond that.

Police are asking anyone with information related to this investigation to call West Hartford Police Department at (860) 523-5203, or use the anonymous WHPD Tip Line or email at (860) 570-8969 or whpdtips@westhartfordct.gov.