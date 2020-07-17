West Hartford Teen Goes Missing in West Virginia

Police are searching for a West Hartford teen who went missing while visiting family in West Virginia.

Jonathan "Johnny" Benjamin-Adams, 14, was last seen on Saturday, July 11. His father, Angel Jaquez, told NBC Connecticut his son has been staying with family in Augusta, West Virginia since March when schools closed. Benjamin-Adams finished his school year from King Philip Middle School online, and there have been no issues while he was staying in West Virginia, his father said.

Benjamin-Adams is 5-foot-2, 96 pounds, with black hair. It is not clear what he was wearing when he disappeared.

Jaquez said the family realized he was missing Sunday morning when they found his bed empty. Nothing appeared missing - his clothes, backpack and Nintendo Switch were all there. Benjamin-Adams did not have a cell phone or bank card, according to his father.

Jaquez said his son has no history of running away and is afraid of the dark, so for him to leave a rural farm in the middle of the night is "impossible."

The Hampshire County West Virginia Sheriff’s Office is searching for Benjamin-Adams. His family is offering a $10,000 reward for information on his whereabouts.

Anyone with information can contact the Hampshire County Sheriff’s office at 304-822-3894. Anonymous tips can be made online at www.hampshirecountysheriffwv.com.

Jaquez said the FBI is also involved in the investigation.