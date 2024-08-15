West Hartford theatre student in national spotlight

A recent high school grad in West Hartford is heading to college with the experience of a lifetime. This summer, James Thibault was a finalist at the National High School Musical Theatre Awards, known as the Jimmy Awards.

“Ah! It feels so funny walking into the auditorium from this angle!” Thibault said. “It’s such a cool space.”

Even though he is headed off to college, Thibault feels a tinge in the heart revisiting his high school stomping grounds: the Conard High School Theatre.

“I love this stage. Every time I’m up here, I just think of the cool memories that I have!” Thibault said.

A life-long performer, Conard is where his acting career bloomed.

“Every show was challenging in some way, which is, I feel so lucky to be able to say,” Thibault said.

Under Theatre Director Hunter Parker, Thibault took on roles in half a dozen plays at Conard.

“The thing that stood out about James is that, of course, I saw his talent grow throughout the years,” Parker said. “But as a sophomore, when I first met him, he was just really kind and warm and authentic and genuine.”

His most recent performance at Conard was in Les Miserables.

“I played Javert,” Thibault said. “We are two very different characters!”

This spring, the 17-year-old’s acting recognition went from local to national. Thanks to his role in Les Mis, Thibault advanced through regional competitions and ultimately made it to the national Jimmy Awards.

“It didn't feel real,” Thibault said. “I had been watching videos from the Jimmy Awards for, all throughout my musical theater career. And I just feel so like I feel so blessed and so lucky to be a part of it.”

The highly competitive high school musical theatre awards are a national celebration of outstanding student achievement.

Thibault spent a week alongside other musical theatre performers in New York preparing for the show.

“There's an opening number, a closing number, and this year, there were five medleys and one featured number,” Thibault said. “All these kids from all across America just got to do what they do.”

Ultimately, Thibault became one of just half a dozen finalists from across the entire country.

“I jumped up on my feet and started screaming and crying at the same time,” Parker said, when the announcement was made.

It afforded Thibault the opportunity of a lifetime: performing a solo on a Broadway stage.

“It was my first time doing that. It was crazy!” he said.

Parker, once again, giving Thibault her standing ovation.

“I already knew that James was a special student, and watching him get the opportunity to go and perform was a dream come true,” she said.

As a Jimmy Awards finalist, Thibault gets a $5,000 scholarship to put toward future education. Although Wagner College in New York is the next step in his future, performing is not in the rearview mirror.

“I hope it pushes me along. I hope it gives me a foot in the door. But I just feel so lucky to have been able to do it,” Thibault said.

Stepping into the spotlight again, he hopes to parlay a passion into a lifelong path of using his art to touch others.

“I try not to have it be about my feeling. It's about theirs,” Thibault said. “It's super cool to look out and know that there are a bunch of people watching.”