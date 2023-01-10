West Hartford Town Council Approves Initiative to Help Combat Traffic Deaths

West Hartford is hoping to eliminate deaths and serious injuries on its roads over the course of the next 10 years.

The launch of an initiative, called Vision Zero, comes after a recent string of people lost their lives in car crashes.

West Hartford appears to be the second community in the state to begin this effort to help make streets safer, and it comes amid a deadly time on the roads here in Connecticut.

“Those 15 seconds are the most important 15 seconds of your life when you’re crossing the street," said Kelly Hamann-Book of West Hartford.

Hamann-Book says she was seriously hurt after being hit by a car on Main Street in December.

“While my injuries might not have been life threatening, they’re definitely life altering," she said.

Hamann-Book spoke at a meeting Tuesday night where the West Hartford Town Council set a goal of eliminating traffic deaths and serious injuries in the community by 2033.

"I be scared. I wait for the light and I make sure the cars are stopped," said Nydia Aviles of Hartford.

In December, five people died - either as a pedestrian or in a car in town. To help improve safety in West Hartford, the town council officially approved an idea called the Vision Zero initiative.

“This is the best approach to change the way people, we all, approach our roads whether it’s a driver, a designer, a pedestrian. We’re all doing things differently. We can’t keep doing what we’re doing. It’s not working," said Mayor Sheri Cantor (D-West Hartford).

A task force made up of staff, community members and others will come up with a plan that includes short-term and long-term fixes.

"2022 was one of the deadliest years on Connecticut roadways in recent memory," said CT Department of Transportation spokesperson Josh Morgan.

Across the state last year, 380 people lost their lives on roads with big increases for those in cars, pedestrians and those on bikes. The state has its own Vision Zero council which recently sent some proposals to be considered this legislative session.

“Things of increasing enforcement, increasing education, how we can work closer with towns and cities," Morgan said.

West Hartford is going to discuss similar ideas, including how roads are designed. The town hopes some plans could be put in place quickly, while others will be part of recommendations due a year from now.